Bosso star Masuku back in the country from the U.A.E after failed trials

Highlanders FC vice captain Nqobizitha Masuku (28) has returned home from the United Arab of Emirates (UAE) five days after it was reported his Asian deal fell had fallen through.

The Bulawayo giants who are preparing to take on Triangle United on Sunday in the Chibuku Super Cup tournament at Gibbo Stadium took to their Twitter account to confirm Masuku’s return.

“The Vice Captain is back. We’re on the road again this weekend for the Chibuku Super Cup,” Bosso tweeted.

The former FC Platinum player returns in the country after failing to make the grade in the UAE following a three week trial stint with the second division league side Al Rams FC.

“Highlanders midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku is heading back home after his intended move to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) fell through.

“Sources said all looked set for Masuku to complete his move having received “positive reviews” during the trial stint, before receiving bad news on the eve of the start of the team’s pre-season,” the Chronicle wrote last Wednesday.

Formerly with Bantu Rovers and Zambia’s top flight side BuildCon, Masuku had left Zimbabwe to undergo assessment in the UAE at the end of last month (July).

“Wishing our Vice Captain, Nqobizitha Masuku all the best on his trials at Al Rams FC of United Arab of Emirates,” Bosso posted on 22 July.

“Masuku left the country today (Friday) and he wont be available for the weekend derby against Bulawayo City.”

While absent, the Makokoba born star missed three Castle Lager Premier Soccer League games versus Bulawayo City, Tenax and last weekend’s match against Herentals.

Meanwhile, his return could be a boost for the Bosso gaffer Baltermar Brito who has gone for three games without a victory.