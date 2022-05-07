Bosso vice captain, Nqobizitha Masuku speaks out against GBV

Highlanders FC midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku has spoken out against Gender Based Violence (GBV) taking place in the country.

Despite the fact that the message to end GBV is mainly directed to men who are considered as the main perpetrators, Masuku, 28, urged both men and women to take responsibility and also to refrain from such kind of acts.

The Bosso vice captain said this during a meeting dubbed the ‘Global Boy or Guy Talk’ dialogue held at the National Gallery in Bulawayo on Thursday.

His sentiments come at a time when cases of GBV have reportedly increased globally and regionally.

In fact, Zimbabwe is amongst countries to have experienced some worrying statistics that indicate an increase of GBV cases reported by victims on a daily basis.

In an interview with Nehanda Radio on the sidelines of the event, Masuku implored men to fall in love with their partners.

He also urged them (men) to take responsibility whenever they are caught on the wrong side in a relationship.

The ex-Bantu Rovers and FC Platinum player further encouraged men to consider their lovers in decision making.

“I would say as men we should always love our partners and consider them in some decision making,” Masuku said.

“I believe that we should consider their feelings and admit when we are wrong and accept to be corrected. Let’s not use alcohol as a way of abusing our partners physically or emotionally. Love should not hurt.”

On the other hand, the Makokoba born star went on to preach the same message to women.

“I also urge women to respect their partners, address issues or quarrels in a different manner that will make men understand, be it their partners or any other man that they come across out there.

“I believe women should also play a big role in making safer and healthier spaces in the communities,” he added.

GBV is rooted in gender inequality, the abuse of power and harmful norms.

It is regarded as a serious violation of human rights and a life-threatening health and protection issue.

According to statistics issued by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Zimbabwe, about one in three women aged 15 to 49 have experienced physical violence.

The statistics also show that in Zimbabwe nearly one in four women have experienced sexual violence since the age of 15.