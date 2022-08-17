Wadyajena offers to provide transport for court officials, spends night in jail

Zanu PF’s Gokwe-Nembudziya MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena who was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) over money laundering involving US$5 million has been remanded in custody pending continuation of his bail appeal at the Harare Magistrates Court.

He was arrested on Tuesday together with Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) managing director Pius Manamike, head of marketing, operations, ginning and logistics, Maxmore Njanji and Procurement Specialist Fortunate Molai, and Pierpont Moncroix Director Chiedza Danha.

Wadyajena is represented by his lawyer Oliver Marwa.

When the court officials proposed postponement of the matter to tomorrow citing transport challenges, Wadyajena offered to give them transport to their respective houses.

But Magistrate Stanford Mbanje turned down the offer saying it was not ethical as it would cause conflict of interest.

ZACC’s statement confirming their arrest read: “The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena, Cottco officials Pius Manamike, Maxmore Njanji and Fortunate Molai, and Pierpont Moncroix Director Chiedza Danha on fraud and money laundering charges involving USD$5million.”

Wadyajena was arrested after chairing a heated agriculture parliamentary committee meeting on the construction of Vungu Dam in Midlands province.

Before his arrest, the outspoken legislator was sucked into the looting scandal after police raided his farm house and found inputs.

Wadyajena is also accused of abuse of office after reportedly looting presidential input scheme inputs meant for cotton farmers in his constituency.

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa said Wadyajena’s arrest was long overdue.

“As for Wadyajena I have repeatedly said that as the Lands Chair he is conflicted and should have long recused himself from the position. He has been funded by FSG but continued sitting on a Committee enquiring into the same entity’s alleged criminal activities! What’s that?

“For some of us, they came up with the Privileges Committee and dubious accusations involving Goddard and all when there was nothing. Only to smear and dispirit. Yet where there are clear issues nothing happens,” Mliswa said.