Maswanhise scores in Leicester City U-21s 3-1 loss to Man City U-21s

Warriors prospect Tawanda Maswanhise (19) was one of the scorers on Sunday in a game pitting his side Leicester City U-21s and Manchester City U-21 side.

It was City’s Carlos Borges who broke the deadlock to put the hosts in front early into the game.

This was before Maswanhise scored what was his second goal of the season to get the Foxes an equalizer before half time.

However, despite having cancelled Borges early strike, Maswanhise’s goal was also cancelled by City’s duo of Jadel Katongo, and Dire Mebude.

Katongo and Mebude’s second half goals helped the reigning champions to collect maximum points at their backyard.

In an interview with the Leicester City Football Club television crew after the match, the teen starlet expressed his disappointment following the defeat.

However, he went on to reveal his individual target for this season.

“A strange game it was such that we lost the game. We failed to get three points,” said Maswanhise to the LCFC TV crew.

He added: “I’m happy that I got the goal but overall, as a team, we couldn’t get the points. I worked hard but it wasn’t enough.

“Right now, I’m in scoring form and I’m hoping to be the top scorer. In every game I play my mind will be thinking of scoring, so I will be high in confidence.”

This season Maswanhise has scored two goals and provided one assist in only two league games so far.

He netted his first goal of the campaign in Leicester City’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur’s U-21s on the opening day of the season on 8 August.

Owing to his goal scoring prowess, the 19-year-old Zimbabwean international was once invited to train with the senior team.

This was last season after he caught the eye of Leicester City’s head coach Brendan Rodgers.

He went on to feature once for the Foxes senior team when he made his debut in May against giants Manchester United during an English Cup match.