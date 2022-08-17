Asamoah Gyan eyes shock return to Ghana squad for World Cup revenge

More than a decade after his ball hit the crossbar to miss a crucial penalty against Uruguay in the quarter final stages at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, veteran forward Asamoah Gyan (36) says he is still raring to play for the Ghana national team.

Speaking to BBC Sport Africa, Gyan said he hasn’t announced his retirement from international football said he is prepared to once again don Ghana’s kit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The prestigious football showpiece is set to begin on 21 November ending on the 18th of December this year.

“I haven’t announced my retirement,” Gyan told the BBC Sports Africa.

“Anything can happen, you know. It’s happened before, talking about Cameroon in 1994, with Roger Milla coming back from retirement to play in a World Cup.”

He added: “Talent wise, everything is there already, so I just have to prepare physically.

“The World Cup is every footballer’s dream. I think I’ve got a bit of energy left in me to prove myself once again.

“I’ve been out for almost two years now due to injuries but I just need to get my body back in shape.

“It’s an eight-week programme and according to my physical instructor I’m improving faster than he thought.

“Then I must see how my body reacts to playing competitive football.”

Gyan’s intention to make a return is being induced by his desire for revenge against Uruguay a nation he missed a penalty against at the historic 2010 World Cup.

Ghana are drawn in Group H along with Uruguay, Portugal and South Korea at the 2022 World Cup slated to begin in three months.

“The whole world knows what happened,” said the former Sunderland striker.

“When the draw was made and they saw Uruguay in Ghana’s group [in Qatar] the only thing that came into mind was revenge. Ghanaians want revenge.

“Personally, I just sat back and smiled because I understand how the game goes. What happened in 2010 is behind me [but] maybe there might be another opportunity.”

Had Gyan scored the last minute crucial penalty, Ghana would have agreeably progressed to the semi final stages for the first time.

Also, the Black Stars would have become the first African nation to reach the last four stage at a World Cup.