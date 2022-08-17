Nakamba falls ‘out of favour’ at Aston Villa, club places him on transfer list

Warriors star Marvelous Nakamba’s future at Aston Villa is increasingly looking bleak after reports suggested the English Premier League (EPL) side is ready to listen to offers for the midfielder after placing him on their transfer list.

A close source , told Nehanda Radio last week that the Zimbabwean international is now ‘out of favour’ at the club due to the arrival of the French rising star Boubacar Kamara.

“Marvelous (Nakamba) out of favour at the moment following the signing of (Boubacar) Kamara,” said the source.

Kamara, 22, a defensive midfielder joined the Claret and Blue as a free agent in May following the expiry of his contract with the French club Olympique Marseille at the end of last season.

The arrival of the French international has resulted in the Villa gaffer Steven Gerrard overlooking the former Bantu Rovers star despite having impressed him in his first games last season.

Nakamba became a mainstay in Gerrard’s midfield department last season when the English manager took over from Dean Smith who was fired during the season.

He started in all of Gerrard’s first five games and his impressive performances saw him create a formidable partnership with John McGinn at the heart of the midfield.

The soft spoken midfielder received a lot of praise from the England and Liverpool legend and was even named Villa’s player of the month in November.

However, he encountered a huge setback when he was enjoying his form after sustaining a serious knee injury in November against EPL giants Liverpool.

The serious leg injury placed him on the sidelines for five months, missing 15 EPL games and the AFCON tournament that was played from January to February.

Meanwhile, when Kamara officially signed for Villa in May coach Gerrard expressed his delight to the club’s media team.

He said:”I am delighted that we have been able to attract one of the most promising young talents in European football.

“We have a very clear plan to make our team stronger and Bouba is an important part of that.”

So far this season, Nakamba has failed to make it into Gerrard’s match day squads against AFC Bournemouth on the opening day and last week’s game versus Everton.