Rick Ross tickets selling out fast, 40% gone, no tickets will be sold at venue

Tickets to multi-Grammy award winner Rick Ross’s show in Zimbabwe are fast selling out with organisers saying 40 percent have already been bought.

ROAR Entertainment, the company behind the international superstar’s local show, spokesperson and veteran entertainment consultant Ms Shally told Nehanda Radio that the tickets were fast running out. She said no tickets will be sold at the venue.

“Rick Ross Tickets are selling out fast. No tickets will be sold at the venue. Tickets are now available at all pick n pay branches at the BancABC kiosks.

“You can buy using your visa card or pay with pay pal at www.roar-entertainment.com

“Rick Ross Concert powered by Better Brands Petroleum,” she said.

The decorated artist is set to perform in Zimbabwe at the Harare International Convention Centre (HICC) on Friday the 18th of November 2022.

General Access early bird tickets start at US$50 per individual. One would have to part with US$150 for an early bird VIP ticket.

A VVIP Silver ticket will cost US$3000 with a VVIP Gold ticket costing US$4000. There are three rows for VVIP ticket holders, with tables reserved for Premium VVIP ticket holders and Silver VVIP ticket holders.

There is also an option to pay US$5000 for a VVIP Premium ticket which will give ten people access to Rick Ross, an opportunity to be up close with the star, 10 Belaire Champagne bottles and security.