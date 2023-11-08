DaBaby’s debut tour of Zimbabwe cancelled after ‘market research’

American rapper DaBaby’s debut concert in Zimbabwe has been cancelled due to what the promoter says are “certain challenges that would have compromised the overall success of the event”.

Ms Shally, the spokesperson of Roar Entertainment, a global media and entertainment company behind the multi-Grammy-nominated rapper’s local debut show, confirmed the development.

“Roar Entertainment, one of Zimbabwe’s leading entertainment companies, regrets to announce the cancellation of the highly anticipated Dababy concert, originally scheduled to take place on November 17th, 2023,” she said.

“This decision has been reached after extensive market research, which revealed that the Zimbabwean market is currently hotly ready to host such an internationally acclaimed artist.

“The findings from our market research highlighted certain challenges that would have compromised the overall success of the event.

“Our aim at Roar Entertainment has always been to offer the Zimbabwean audience unforgettable experiences and to introduce them to renowned artists from around the world.

“We firmly believe that diversity and exposure are essential all in furthering the local entertainment scene.

“Despite this setback, Roar Entertainment will continue to strive for excellence in delivering one-of-a-kind events that are truly memorable.

“We appreciate the ongoing support from our fans, sponsors, and stakeholders, and we remain resolute in our dedication to bringing world-class entertainment to Zimbabwe.”

The concert was supposed to take place at Old Hararians with local afro pop sensation Jah Prayzah and Hip-hop musician Holy Ten as the main supporting acts.