Tax authorities in SA intensify efforts to get R23m from Sophie Ndaba

Actress and businesswoman Sophie Ndaba has found herself in the crosshairs of the South African Revenue Service (Sars), who have issued her with a second letter of demand, as they seek the settlement of R23 million she owes in arrears.

Ndaba, who owes the money through her company, Sophla Trading, was issued a letter of demand on 26 June 2023, as Sars requested payment of the substantial sum of R23 617 304.64.

The letter outlined the company’s failure to settle its tax debt for one or more tax years and periods.

It further provided options for repayment within a ten-day period, including payment instalments, debt suspension in cases of formal dispute, compromise of a portion of the tax debt, or other collection measures.

This is not the first time Ndaba, who has been dogged by health concerns over the last few years, has hit the headlines, for her financial troubles.

Last year, Sunday World reported that Mercantile Bank approached the Johannesburg High Court after Ndaba allegedly failed to pay them the shortfall from the proceeds of the sale of her R2.2-million mansion. The shortfall owed was worth more than R1-million.

Ndaba would later go on to deny that the bank had sold her house.

“Dear Sunday World… The shortfall is between me and Mercantile Bank not between me, you, and Mercantile Bank. That’s my fight that I am fighting privately with them and it doesn’t involve you,” she said.