MTV Base to take over red carpet at Rick Ross concert in Zimbabwe

Celebrity and entertainment brand MTV Base will take over the red carpet at the Rick Ross concert set for the 18th of November in Harare.

ROAR Entertainment, the company behind the international superstar’s local show, spokesperson and veteran entertainment consultant Ms Shally confirmed the latest development.

“Counting down to the biggest Concert in 2022. MTV Base to take over the red carpet at the Rick Ross Concert. Grab your tickets General US$35, VIP US$150,” she said.

The concert is powered by Better Brands Petroleum. Tickets are being sold at all Pick n Pay branches at the BancABC kiosks. But there is also an option to buy using a visa card or paying with paypal at www.roar-entertainment.com.

VVIP Premium tables costing US$5000 have since been sold out.

Ms Shally recently applauded Zimbabweans and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region for supporting the concert citing that the tickets were fast running out.

“Basically the premium tables which are very close to where Rick Ross will be performing from, they already have been sold out.

“This is quite exciting especially in the Zimbabwean culture where a lot of people are used to buying tickets when the show is like a week away,” Ms Shally said.

“Right now we are getting a lot of sales. I have no doubts we are going to be sold out pretty soon. For me, this is quite exciting to see such behaviour in the Zimbabwean people, where people buy tickets in advance.

“What’s exciting about this event is, it is regional. We have people from Zambia, South Africa, Namibia among other countries who are also buying the tickets.

“This is not just a Zimbabwean event. It is like a Southern Africa event which is quite exciting and people are buying in advance,” she said.