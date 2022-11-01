Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Upmarket Manna Resort up in smoke after suspected lightning strike

Harare’s upmarket Manna Resort has been gutted by fire amid suspicion of an electrical fault triggered by a lightning strike.
It is one of many properties owned by the late Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) director Norman Mataruka, who died of Covid-19 in July 2020.

Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Gideon Gono is also believed to be one of the owners of the property.

In the tourism industry, the resort has been considered three star and a centre of huge events such as the Star FM Music Awards and Castle Lager Soccer Star awards ceremonies.

Responsible authorities are yet to determine the real cause of the fire.

Manna Resort is a stunning, upscale hotel resort located in Glen Lorne Harare.

One can look forward to game and wildlife viewing, a roundtrip airport shuttle.

