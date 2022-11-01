Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Police in Nigeria confirm death of Davido’s three-year-old son Ifeanyi

Police in Nigeria have now confirmed that Afro-pop star, Davido, and his partner, Chioma Rowland lost their son, Ifeanyi, after the three-year-old drowned in a swimming pool at his residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State.
The tragic incident happened on Monday night, hardly a few days after the toddler celebrated his third birthday.

Multiple reports from Nigeria said he was “underwater for a very long time before being rushed to a hospital but was sadly confirmed dead on arrival.”

After some initial hours of confusion, the Lagos State Police Command has since confirmed the death of Ifeanyi.

Police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin has also disclosed that police invited eight people for questioning after Ifeanyi’s death.

“It is true, the child is dead. About eight people were brought in for questioning and we are investigating the matter. Anyone found culpable in the death of the child would be arrested,” Hundeyin said.

Hundeyin was also quoted by the Daily Post saying; “Domestic staff at Davido’s home have been taken to the station to give their own account of what happened. I wouldn’t call that arrest yet.

‘If after they all give their own account of what happened and after preliminary investigations, if anyone of them is found culpable, the person will now be placed under arrest.’

