Churches deny participation at Zanu-PF congress, blast Bishop Gwedegwe

The Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC), a body of churches responsible for fostering peace in the country, has set the record insisting it did not participate at the recently ended 7th Zanu-PF National People’s Congress.

In a statement on Monday, the church dismissed remarks made by Rev Bishop Gwedegwe at the ruling party event, aired by the national broadcaster ZBC, where he claimed to be talking on behalf of the ZCC.

“The Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) has noted with great concern video footage that was broadcasted on ZBC News on 28 October 2022 titled ‘Seventh National People’s Congress’.

“In the video, Rev Bishop Gwedegwe gave a solidarity message purportedly representing the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC),”

“For the record, the ZCC was not invited to attend the event. In that regard, no representative was sent to attend and speak on behalf of the council.

“In any process, no church leader addresses the media without due clearance from the ZCC Supervisory Council. ZCC has been engaging political parties on various issues of national concern and will continue to do so as we work towards unity, peace, just and a prosperous Zimbabwe.”

The congress unanimously endorsed President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the ruling party’s President and First Secretary as well as sole presidential candidate ahead of next year’s harmonised elections.

Mnangagwa will face opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa for the second time in the ballot.

In the last plebiscite in 2018, Mnangagwa won 50.8% of votes, compared to 44.3% for Chamisa.

The opposition leader, however, refused to endorse the Zanu-PF leader even after the election result was confirmed by the Constitutional Court which is accused of being dominated by Mnangagwa allies.