Bangladesh move delights former CAPS Utd defender Jimmy Dzingai

Former CAPS United and Yadah FC defender Jimmy Dzingai has expressed his happiness following his recent move to Bangladesh where he signed with the premier league side Muktijoddha SKC.

His move to Muktijoddha was confirmed last week Friday on Facebook by Bangladesh Football Live.

“Deal Done. Muktijoddha SKC signed former Zimbabwe Warriors player Jimmy Dzingai from Nkana FC (Zambia),” reads the post.

The 31-year-old central defender signed a one-year contract with an option to extend.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio, Dzingai who is set to travel to his new base this coming weekend said: “The move means a lot to me, I’m happy to have put pen to paper to sign a one-year contract with my new club, Muktijoddha SKC.”

The move has been heavily criticised by several Zimbabwean football followers who have shared their sentiments on various social media platforms opining that Bangladesh is a nation known popularly for cricket not football.

However, reacting to their sentiments, the ex-Warriors defender who went on to laugh before giving his response outlined: “People are saying my move is ‘useless’ because Bangladesh is a country known for cricket only but that’s not true because there is a competitive football league there.

“Inga wani muZimbabwe irimo cricket, chero kuSouth Africa and England but kunotambwa bhora. Hanzi Bangladesh hakuna Bhora, saka ndikuendepi kana kusina bho?”

According to Dzingai, he could make his debut next week when his new club play in Bangladesh Independence Trophy tournament.