Sekhukhune United part ways with Kaitano Tembo after poor results

South African DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune United have parted ways with their Zimbabwean head coach Kaitano Tembo following a series of poor results.

The club confirmed Tembo’s sacking in a statement issued on Tuesday.

“Sekhukhune United Football Club wishes to announce that is has parted ways with Coach Kaitano Tembo with immediate effect,” reads the statement.

“The Board and Management at the Club wishes Coach Kaitano the very best in his future endeavours. The Club will in the meantime begin in earnest, its search for a Coach and will not make any further statements on this matter.”

Quoted in the statement, the club’s Chief Executive Officer Jonas Malatji said: “I wish to thank Coach Kaitano for his dedication and hard work whilst at the Club. Ever the Professional that he is, and with his impeccable work ethic, the decision to part ways was an extremely difficult one.

“Sport in general and football in particular is result driven, and this remains true for the club that find itself in a very precarious position in the DSTV Premiership.”

Tembo joined Sekhukhune in June when he replaced Owen Da Gama who was also fired by the club for poor performances.

He leaves Sekhukhune lying in the relegation zone, second from bottom with 11 points from a possible 36 after overseeing 12 games, managing two wins, drawn five and lost five.