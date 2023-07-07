Richards Bay FC appoint Zimbabwean Kaitano Tembo as their new head coach

South Africa’s DStv Premiership outfit Richards Bay has officially announced the appointment of Zimbabwean international Kaitano Tembo as their new Head Coach.

Bay did not detail the lengthy of the ex-SuperSport United and Sekhukhune United gaffer’s contract.

The club confirmed the former Zimbabwe Warriors and Dynamos defender’s appointment in a statement that was issued on Thursday.

“Richards Bay Football Club would like to confirm the appointment of Kaitano Tembo as the new Head Coach.

“Kaitano Tembo is a familiar face in the South African Football, he has been in DSTV Premiership with the likes of Supersport United Football Club and Sekhukhune United FC respectively.

“We welcome the coach and wish him all the best,” reads the statement.

The 53-year-old coach replaces Vasili Manousakis who parted ways with Bay in June together with his assistants Pitso Dladla and Ronnie Gabriel.

Tembo joins the Natal Rich Boyz eight months after he was sacked by Babina Noko (Sekhukhune United) in November 2022 for poor results.

In April 2022, he was also shown the exit door by SuperSport United who just like Sekhukhune ‘felt he had failed’.

At SuperSport, he spent 23-years with the club during which he held several roles from player, youth coach, assistant manager to head coach.

He helped the club win a major trophy in MTN-8 Cup in October 2019.