Kaitano Tembo remains optimistic despite poor start at Richards Bay

Despite a poor start to the campaign, former SuperSport and Sekhukhune United coach Kaitano Tembo remains optimistic about his new side Richards Bay Football Club.

The team has gone five games without a win, losing three and drawing two, resulting in their current position of second from bottom on the log table.

However, Tembo believes that there is still ample time for his charges to pick up form after the international break.

“Undoubtedly, we must keep working tirelessly because that is the only way for us to improve our situation significantly as there is still plenty of time,” he told the South African media.

“Nonetheless, I am extremely pleased with how well the players are responding; they have performed remarkably.”

“I strongly believe that we can only get better over time. We also have sufficient time to regroup and provide players an opportunity to rest since there has been quite some pressure on them lately. Hopefully, when we return fresh from this break, we will be able to push harder than ever before.”

Bay are scheduled to face off Moroka Swallows when the league resumes on 15 September after the FIFA break.