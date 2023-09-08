Kembo Mohadi re-appointed Vice President, 2 years after sex scandal

Two years after being forced to quit over a sex scandal, Kembo Mohadi has been re-appointed Vice President and has been sworn in at State House alongside Constantino Chiwenga today.

Since March 2021, Zimbabwe has only had one Vice President after Mohadi was forced to quit following claims the then 71 year old systematically lured different types of young women for sex.

The scandal, exposed comprehensively by ZimLive started by revealing that Mohadi was left nursing wounds after being bashed over an extramarital affair with a married female Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) agent who works in his office.

Mohadi was left bleeding after a raucous showdown with Jacob Mumpande, Abigail’s husband, who was accusing him of dating his wife.

Mumpande together with his wife allegedly stormed the 71-year-old’s Milcox Road residence in Glen Lorne after learning of the affair.

It is also alleged that, an unidentified woman who was with Mohadi inside his Harare home got so angry at the discovery that he was seeing another woman she hit the vice president with an object, possibly a shoe, which caused him to bleed from the head, following the confrontation with Mumpande that took about an hour.

According to the leaked phone call between the two lovers, it had also been reported that Mohadi’s married young lover warned him he would overdose on an aphrodisiac as he prepared himself for some action in bed.

Mohadi reportedly took two cups of the concoction to rouse his equipment ahead of a night of passion with the married CIO agent who works in his office.

ZimLive noted that the marriage of Chevaughn Choeni, another woman who was heard on a phone call with the 71-year-old Vice President agreeing to have sex with him in his office had collapsed.