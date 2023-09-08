After 7 years in Tanzania unattached Bruce Kangwa open to Bosso reunion

Unattached speedy and versatile defender Bruce Kangwa is reportedly eyeing a reunion with his former paymasters Highlanders FC seven years after leaving them for Tanzanian giants Azam FC.

Kangwa who left Bosso for Azam in 2016, has expressed his interest in resigning for the Bulawayo giants.

The 35-year-old defender was released by Azam in June, and is currently in the country.

In an interview with Zimpapers Sport after Bosso’s defeat to Chicken Inn last Sunday, Kangwa said: “After being released by Azam Football Club I have been on an off-season break.

“It was a good holiday that allowed me to have enough rest. As such, there is a time that one needs to move on.

“Highlanders FC has always been my home and I must say I’m willing to have another dance with Bosso.”

Added the ex-Azam captain: “Bosso is my home and it’s no wonder that I want to retrace to a club that gave me fame. I established myself at Highlanders but I cannot say much at the moment.”

Kangwa made over 300 appearances for Chamazi Millionaires as Azam are nicknamed.