Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Bruce Kangwa: Tanzanian giants Azam FC release one of their longest serving players

FootballNewsSports
By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 22,454
Tanzanian Premier League outfit Azam FC have parted ways with versatile player and club captain Bruce Kangwa seven years after he joined from Highlanders FC in Zimbabwe.
Tanzanian Premier League outfit Azam FC have parted ways with versatile player and club captain Bruce Kangwa seven years after he joined from Highlanders FC in Zimbabwe.

Tanzanian Premier League outfit Azam FC have parted ways with versatile player and club captain Bruce Kangwa seven years after he joined from Highlanders FC in Zimbabwe.

The Dar es Salaam based side took to their social media platforms to announce the release of Kangwa who was one of the club’s longest serving players.

“Thank you so much our captain (Bruce Kangwa) for your immense contribution to our team for seven years strong since we signed you in 2016 from Zimbabwe Highlanders FC.

“You will remain in the memory of our club! We wish you all the best and more success as you go,” Azam wrote.

The 35-year-old left footed defender leaves Chamazi Millionaires with over 300 appearances to his name.

Related Articles

Prince Dube nets crucial goal in cup tie, inspires Azam to…

22,851

Warriors striker Prince Dube scores to inspire Azam to 2-1…

19,317

Former Bosso forward Prince Dube scores in Azam’s 1-1…

19,055

Azam FC striker Prince Dube slowly rediscovering his scoring…

20,355
1 of 13
Tanzanian Premier League outfit Azam FC have parted ways with versatile player and club captain Bruce Kangwa (right) seven years after he joined from Highlanders. Azam FC is also home to former Highlanders striker Prince Dube (left). Picture via Mpenja TV - You Tube)
Tanzanian Premier League outfit Azam FC have parted ways with versatile player and club captain Bruce Kangwa (right) seven years after he joined from Highlanders. Azam FC is also home to former Highlanders striker Prince Dube (left). Picture via Mpenja TV – You Tube)

He was named the club captain in 2020 following his outstanding performances.

Azam FC is also home to former Highlanders striker Prince Dube.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments