Bruce Kangwa: Tanzanian giants Azam FC release one of their longest serving players

Tanzanian Premier League outfit Azam FC have parted ways with versatile player and club captain Bruce Kangwa seven years after he joined from Highlanders FC in Zimbabwe.

The Dar es Salaam based side took to their social media platforms to announce the release of Kangwa who was one of the club’s longest serving players.

“Thank you so much our captain (Bruce Kangwa) for your immense contribution to our team for seven years strong since we signed you in 2016 from Zimbabwe Highlanders FC.

“You will remain in the memory of our club! We wish you all the best and more success as you go,” Azam wrote.

The 35-year-old left footed defender leaves Chamazi Millionaires with over 300 appearances to his name.

He was named the club captain in 2020 following his outstanding performances.

Azam FC is also home to former Highlanders striker Prince Dube.