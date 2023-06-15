Zim teen Michael Ndiweni extends contract with Newcastle United

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 29,104
Zimbabwean teenager Michael Ndiweni plays for Newcastle United (Picture by Serena Taylor | Credit: Newcastle United via Getty Images)
Zimbabwean teenager Michael Ndiweni plays for Newcastle United (Picture by Serena Taylor | Credit: Newcastle United via Getty Images)

English Premier League (EPL) side Newcastle United have announced that they have extended the contract of their 19-year-old Zimbabwean attacking midfielder Michael Ndiweni.

“(Newcastle) United have activated options to extend the stay of Michael Ndiweni,” they wrote on their website.

Ndiweni was among eight academy players that Newcastle offered their first professional contracts in July 2022.

It was after the talismanic forward impressed his boyhood club that he has been playing for since 2016.

In 2022, Ndiweni scored thirteen goals in 18 appearances for United’s U18s.

He caught the eye of the club’s senior team manager Eddie Howe who then invited him to train with the first team.

However, he is yet to make his senior team debut as he plays for the U21s.

