Prince Dube nets crucial goal in cup tie, inspires Azam to beat rivals Simba

Prolific striker Prince ‘Mgadafi’ Dube’s 76th goal is all what Tanzanian giants Azam needed to progress to the final of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (previously known as the Tanzania FA Cup) after beating rivals Simba SC 1-2.

Dube scored the winning goal with 14 minutes left to full time in the semi-final match played on Sunday.

Mgadafi’s second half winner helped Wana Lambalamba book a place in the final of the knock out competition.

He doubled his side’s lead after Lusajo Mwaikenda had opened the scoring before the hour mark (22nd minute).

The former Highlanders striker netted the winner for the Dar es Salaam based side after Saido Kanoute scored the equaliser for Simba in the 26th minute.

Azam are scheduled to face the winner between Young Africans and Singida Big Stars who are playing on Monday.