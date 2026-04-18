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Chiwenga and wife stand out in bold traditional attire at Zimbabwe’s 46th Independence Day celebrations

Vice President and spouse showcase vibrant cultural fashion at Maphisa Stadium event

By Staff Reporter
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Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his wife Minnie Baloyi seen here at Independence Day celebrations, 18 April 2026 (Picture via Ministry of Information)

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Staff Reporter

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his wife Mrs Miniyothabo Chiwenga are seen here arriving at Maphisa Stadium in Matobo District for the 46th Independence Day celebrations on 18 April 2026.

The Vice President is smartly dressed in a striking yellow patterned suit jacket adorned with traditional Zimbabwean motifs, paired with a black shirt and complemented by a white hat and dark sunglasses, giving a bold yet ceremonial look.

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Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his wife Minnie Baloyi seen here at Independence Day celebrations, 18 April 2026 (Picture via Ministry of Information)

Mrs Chiwenga stands out in an elegant, tailored yellow ensemble featuring structured shoulders and intricate beadwork detailing around the neckline and waist, blending modern design with cultural expression.

Her outfit reflects both sophistication and national pride, perfectly matching the celebratory occasion.

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