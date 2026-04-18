Zimbabwean publisher Trevor Ncube has issued a stark warning over the country’s political trajectory, drawing comparisons between current developments and events that led to the dramatic end of Robert Mugabe’s rule in 2017.

In a social media post, Ncube said Zimbabwe may be witnessing a repeat of history, arguing that a new group of politically connected elites has emerged, displaying similar patterns of influence and confidence seen during the final years of Mugabe’s administration.

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He referenced the rise of the G40 faction, which included figures such as Grace Mugabe, Saviour Kasukuwere, Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao, noting that their dominance ultimately collapsed during the military intervention of November 2017.

Ncube suggested that a similar dynamic is unfolding today, naming business figures including Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Paul Tungwarara, Scott Sakupwanya and Wicknell Chivayo as part of what he described as a new influential network.

According to Ncube, the accumulation of wealth and proximity to power has created a perception of political invincibility among some elites, raising concerns about governance and accountability.

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He also expressed unease about what he sees as growing public disillusionment, suggesting that some citizens may increasingly view the military as a potential stabilising force due to the absence of a strong opposition.

“That is not a democracy,” Ncube wrote, warning that reliance on non-civilian institutions reflects deeper structural challenges within Zimbabwe’s political system.

The comments come amid ongoing debate over proposed constitutional changes and the broader direction of governance in the country.

Ncube concluded by cautioning that failure to learn from past political developments could come at a significant cost, urging reflection on Zimbabwe’s recent history.

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Ncube was the controlling shareholder of the Mail & Guardian Media Group from 2002 to 2017. He is also the founder, owner, and executive chairman of NewsDay, the Zimbabwe Independent and The Standard among other stables.