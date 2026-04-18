Allegations of a brewing corruption scandal are emerging around a cluster housing development at Stand 679 Quinnington Township in Borrowdale, where landowner Felix Chinhamo has partnered with Broadhaven Construction Company, amid claims of unauthorised works, lack of community consultation, possible irregularities in planning approvals, and fears that unsuspecting buyers may be duped.

Broadhaven Construction, owned by Munyaradzi Majoni, is the same company previously linked to other high-profile developments.

- Advertisement -

The current project involves a proposed development of seven cluster houses at 2 Honeybear Street, Quinnington, in an area zoned Residential 1A(i), where such developments require special consent from the local planning authority under the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act (Chapter 29:12).

City of Harare records show that inspectors flagged the project in May 2025 after discovering that four cluster units and a boundary wall had been constructed without approved plans, in violation of the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act (Chapter 29:12).

Authorities warned the developer to either demolish the structures or apply for regularisation. But the developer has continued with the works on the site.

- Advertisement -

Separate allegations have also surfaced suggesting that some of the documentation linked to the project may have been obtained through improper means or they may be dubious.

The permits they claim to have are questionable,” a concerned resident told Nehanda Radio on condition of anonymity.

“Even the one allegedly issued by the City of Harare appears to be fraudulent, as our district office has no record of any approved plans for this project. This raises a critical question: how were these permits obtained, and who issued them?”

The controversy has now widened beyond planning issues with concerns that Environmental Management Agency (EMA) permits were issued without consulting residents.

- Advertisement -

Its also feared critical environmental concerns, such as groundwater depletion, sewer capacity and infrastructure strain, were never properly assessed before construction began.

Under Section 18 of the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act, local authorities are obligated to notify and consider objections from affected residents before granting development permits.

Residents in the Quinnington area say they were sidelined and are now raising alarm over the potential impact of the cluster housing project on property values and the character of the low-density suburb.

The arrangement between Chinhamo and Broadhaven Construction has also come under scrutiny, with questions over whether the contractor was fully aware of the project’s compliance status before entering the deal.

Emerging and deeply troubling allegations suggest that Felix Chinhamo may be collecting money from unsuspecting buyers using questionable and potentially fraudulent paperwork linked to the Borrowdale development.

Sources claim that some individuals have already made financial commitments to the project, unaware that it is mired in regulatory breaches, disputed approvals, and ongoing controversy.

Buyers may not have been informed of the legal and compliance challenges surrounding the development.

When contacted for comment, Felix Chinhamo declined to respond in detail, stating that the matter is currently before arbitration proceedings.

“I’m advised not to give comments to the media regarding the merits of a matter that is before a court,” Chinhamo stated.

Concerns raised in the Borrowdale case reflect a broader pattern in Harare, where allegations of illegally acquired permits and unauthorised developments have become increasingly common.

In recent years, the city has witnessed a surge in controversial building projects proceeding without approved plans, proper environmental clearances, or community consultation, often only coming to light after construction is already underway.