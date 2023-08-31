5 games; 0 wins, 2 draws, 3 losses, tough start for Kaitano Tembo at Richards Bay

Zimbabwean international coach Kaitano Tembo has endured a tough start with his new club Richards Bay FC following his winless run, five games into the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season.

Tembo who is yet to register a victory in the early stages of the season, has so far lost three times and drew twice.

His team is second from bottom on the log standings with two points, one point adrift of newly promoted Cape Town Spurs who have lost all their five league matches.

So far, the Kwazulu Natal based side has found the back of the net two times and conceded six goals after 450 minutes.

Tembo’s winless run continued yesterday (Wednesday) when Bay held his former paymasters Sekhukhune United at home.

The exciting encounter ended in a 1-1 draw with Jamie Webber scoring for the visitors and Letsie Koapeng for the hosts.

However, despite the poor start, Tembo recently told the South African media he is “not worried about getting fired” but wants to focus on improving his team.

“Look, I can’t be worried about getting fired. I am a coach and at the end of the day I’ll be fired anyway,” he said before their 1-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns.

“So, I shouldn’t worry about that. What I should worry about is for me to give my all to the club to show my work, to show what I can do.”

He added: “I think that it is very important to me because in football you can be fired even when you’re on top of the log. So, it’s normal, it happens.

“For me, it’s not an issue, I just want to try and make a difference to the club. If they feel that I’m doing a good job, that’s important to me.”

The former SuperSport United coach will be hoping to turn fortunes around when the Natal Rich Boys travel to face off Moroka Swallows on Friday evening.