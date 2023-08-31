Reading want to re-sign Zimbabwean international Andrew Rinomhota

English League One side Reading FC are reportedly considering re-signing Zimbabwean international midfielder Andrew Rinomhota from Cardiff City.

According to the Sunday Mirror News Editor Darren Witcoop, Reading have inquired about Rinomhota’s availability.

“Believe Reading asked Cardiff about availability of former midfielder Andy Rinomhota last week,” he wrote on X.

“Rinomhota could yet leave on loan if given green light. Likely to be strong interest if made available.”

This comes 14-months after Reading sold the 26-year-old to English Championship side Cardiff City after spending close to a decade at the club.

Rinomhota was born in Leeds, United Kingdom (UK) to a Zimbabwean father and British mother.

He can play for Zimbabwe or England.

However, last year (2022) he snubbed the Warriors with reports suggesting he is hoping to play for the Three Lions.