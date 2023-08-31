Zim starlet Chikukwa joins English National League side FC Halifax Town

Zimbabwean youngster Jimiel Chikukwa has joined English National League side FC Halifax Town following his release by Championship side Watford.

The 20-year-old forward was unveiled by Town on their website last week.

“FC Halifax Town are delighted to announce the signing of Jimiel Chikukwa following his release from Championship side Watford.

“The forward began his career in the Leeds United academy, joining at the age of 13. However, in the Summer of 2021, Chikukwa opted to sign for Watford’s academy following the expiry of his contract at Leeds.

“Whilst with the Hornets, the forward spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Maidstone United in the National League South, however made just one league appearance for the Stones as they won the National League South before returning to Watford at the end of the season.

“Chikukwa was then released by Watford at the end of his contract in June 2022,” FC Halifax Town wrote.

Jimiel, who is eligible to play for the Warriors, was born in the United Kingdom (UK) to Zimbabwean parents Tawanda and Pascaria Chikukwa.

