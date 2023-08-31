Herentals owner Benza delighted after being elected MP for Mutasa Central

Herentals FC owner Innocent Benza [51] has expressed his delight after being elected Member of Parliament [MP] for Mutasa Central constituency on a Zanu PF ticket.

The 51-year-old striker who is currently the oldest player in the Premier Soccer League, was voted to represent Mutasa Central.

Benza got 13 717 votes while his rival Edson Chekeche of the Citizens Coalition for Change [CCC] party, garnered 9 781 votes.

Expressing his delight, Benza said: ” I’m so happy I won the Mutasa Central parliamentary seat. It’s a pleasure.

“It gives me an opportunity to represent the constituency [Mutasa Central] as best as I can. Football and sport in general is another constituency that is very close to my heart, which is why we have invested a lot over the years.

He added: “Being in Parliament opens more avenues to do more for the game and sport in general.

“The sport enthusiasts can be assured that their interests will be well represented. There is a lot that we can do for sport through parliament.”

Apart from Benza, CAPS United owner Farai Jere was also voted into parliament also under a Zanu PF ticket.

He was elected Murehwa West constituency MP after getting 17 733 votes.