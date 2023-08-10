Bad start for Kaitano Tembo at Richards Bay, loses first two games

Former SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo has started off badly at Richards Bay FC following two defeats in the opening two games of the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season.

Tembo suffered a 2-0 defeat away to his former paymasters, SuperSport, in the season opener last Saturday.

His side went on to lose 1-2 to Golden Arrows at home on Tuesday.

Tembo was appointed Bay’s head coach last month (July) replacing Vasili Manousakis who parted ways with the club in June along with his assistants Pitso Dladla and Ronnie Gabriel.

“Richards Bay Football Club would like to confirm the appointment of Kaitano Tembo as the new Head Coach,” the club announced in a statement.

The 53-year-old Zimbabwean gaffer, joined the Natal Rich Boyz eight months after he was sacked by Sekhukhune United in November 2022.

The former SuperSport and Dynamos defender will be hoping to quickly try and find the right track at his new club.

He has a mammoth task in his next five games where his side is scheduled to play Amazulu, Mamelodi Sundowns, Sekhukhune United, Moroka Swallows and Chippa United.