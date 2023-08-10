Luton Town are there to compete in the EPL says Marvelous Nakamba

Fan favourite Marvelous Nakamba has said newly promoted Luton Town are not there to add numbers in the English Premier League [EPL], but are there to compete as the Hatters play top flight football for the first time since 1992.

“We’re there to compete. It’s one of the best leagues in the world, so we just have to take it in our stride,” said Nakamba as quoted by Luton Today.

He also urged his teammates to “give everything” and “fight for the badge, for the club” in order to remain in the EPL following their promotion in May.

“We just have to continue training hard, working hard and fight for the badge, for the club, give everything, and just be positive in everything we do.

“We fought for it, to get where we are now, so we’ve to continue giving everything, trying hard and working hard and believe also,” he added.

Nakamba helped Luton Town to earn EPL promotion after a successful loan stint with the Rob Edwards coached side in the second half of last season.

He joined the Hatters on a six months loan deal from Aston Villa after falling down the pecking order at the Birmingham based premier league side.

Following an impressive season, Luton Town desperately needed Nakamba’s services at Kenilworth Road.

This resulted in the side signing the Zimbabwean international on a permanent three-year-deal in July.

The former Bantu Rovers player has an option to extend by another year.

Luton Town begin their top flight season away to Brighton Hove and Albion on Saturday afternoon.