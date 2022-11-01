Mubaiwa acquitted of assault charges, witnesses could not be trusted

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s ex-wife Marry Mubaiwa has been acquitted of charges of assaulting her former maid Delight Munyoro.

Through her lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, Mubaiwa applied for discharge at the close of the State case, arguing that the witnesses in the matter had given conflicting statements, and that the State failed to prove a case against her.

Accordingly, Harare magistrate Learnmore Mapiye upheld Mubaiwa’s application saying the witnesses could not be trusted.

Mubaiwa who was convicted this year of trying to fraudulently upgrade her marriage with Chiwenga, is also facing attempted murder and money-laundering allegations which are pending at the courts.

During the trial, Munyoro, the complainant was exposed when she gave conflicting statements under oath, and under cross examination by Mtetwa.

In September this year, doctors amputated Mubaiwa’s right arm arguing that the move would relieve her of her protracted health torment.

She was diagnosed with acute lymphoedema which caused large open wounds on both forearms.

The decision to amputate her arm was reached after her efforts to secure travelling documents that were confiscated by the Clerk of Court as part of her bail conditions failed to yield results.