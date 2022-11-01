Highlanders’ developmental side, Bosso 90 midfielder Caesar Dube dies

Bulawayo giants Highlanders FC’s developmental side, Bosso 90 midfielder Caesar “mafigo” Dube (20) has died.

According to the state run Chronicle newspaper, the 20-year-old was allegedly pushed off a moving truck.

The club announced Dube’s death on their social media pages on Tuesday morning.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing on of our Bosso 90 midfielder, Caesar “Mafigo” Dube who died this morning at Mpilo Central Hospital.

“May his family and friends find comfort during this difficult period. More details to follow,” the club posted on Facebook.

Sending their condolence message, the country’s football mother body, ZIFA said:

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) would like to pass its condolences to Highlanders Football Club and the football fraternity at large following the death of the club’s developmental side, Bosso 90 midfielder Caeser “mafigo” Dube. He was aged 20.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dube family during this time of sorrow. May his soul rest in peace,” ZIFA posted on Facebook.

Nehanda Radio passes its condolence message to the Dube family, Highlanders FC together with the football family at large with respect to the untimely death of Caesar “Mafigo” Dube.