Sekhukhune United show interest in UK based Warriors midfielder Benyu

South Africa’s DStv Premiership outfit Sekhukhune United are interested in the services of England-born Warriors versatile midfielder Kundai Benyu.

The 25-year-old who can play as a box-to-box midfielder is currently unattached after leaving Iceland top flight league side IB Vestmannaeyja.

Sources told FARPost: “Sekhukhune United have expressed interest but the player will obviously have to look at the financial side of the deal. But he really wants to come to Africa.”

The 25-year-old dreadlocked midfielder was part of the Warriors squad at the AFCON tournament in January 2022.

Previously, Benyu played for Scottish giants Glasgow Celtics under the watchful eye of Brendan Rodgers.

He also played for Oldham Athletic (on loan) and Helsingborgs IF.