Ex-Warriors defender Jimmy Dzingai joins Bangladesh top flight side

Former Warriors defender Jimmy Dzingai has officially joined Bangladesh top flight side Muktijoddha SKC.

Dzingai who was unattached after leaving CAPS United in May completed the deal almost two weeks after it was reported he was linked with a move to join the South Asian outfit.

Confirming the transfer deal, Bangladesh Football Live wrote on their Facebook page: “Deal Done !!! Muktijoddha SKC signed former Zimbabwe Warriors player Jimmy Dzingai from Nkana FC (Zambia).”

Dzingai a former Yadah FC defender once turned out for Zambian Premier League clubs Power Dynamos and Nkana FC respectively.

He first joined Dynamos in 2018 before moving to Nkana but later left the latter to join Makepekepe as a free agent in 2021.

But before joining Makepekepe he reportedly had a short trial stint in Jordan.