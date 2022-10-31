Sikhala denied access to his doctor, worried about his security at Chikurubi

Prison officials reportedly denied incarcerated opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Vice Chairman Job Sikhala (MP) access to his personal doctor at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

Human rights activist and top lawyer Rose Hanzi during the weekend, visited Sikhala who is jointly charged with fellow party MP Godfrey Sithole and 14 members of Nyatsime.

They were arrested on June 14 and charged with allegedly inciting public violence to avenge the death of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

Hanzi, a director at Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), said the two were still being shackled in leg irons.

“I saw Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole this weekend. Their section 50 rights (2013 Constitution) constantly disregarded willy-nilly and with impunity: 1) Being denied access to the whole legal team as ZPCS is rationing numbers mero motu. Job was denied access to his Doctor yesterday,” she said.

She added that the legislators were now worried about their security in jail.

Sikhala turned 50 years old on Sunday but his wife was denied entrance at the prison to deliver the cake.

“They were denied access to Advocate Nelson Chamisa (CCC leader) the other day. They (Sikhala and Sithole) are now concerned about their security in Maximum Complex. Job could not get his 50th birthday cake today. They continue to be shackled in leg irons.

“I for one have to constantly assert myself to access them and consult in private, almost always, despite having a High Court order. Court action also sounding in money may be the only way to compel institutional and individual reforms of prisons,” she claimed.

Chamisa also confirmed Sikhala’s wife was denied access to bring her husband a cake.

“Today Job Sikhala turns 50. Sadly, I’ve just heard from his wife that they had baked a bday cake for him but Prison authorities denied the family the opportunity to have the cake delivered to him in prison.Join me in wishing the citizens hero a happy birthday. God bless Wiwa,” he said.