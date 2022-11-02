Pirates set to offload Terrence Dzvukamanja at the end of the season

Soweto giants, Orlando Pirates are reportedly considering offloading former Warriors striker Terrence Dzvukamanja at the end of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season.

This comes after the ex-Ngezi Platinum Stars forward has been placed on the periphery and has seen little game time this season under the newly arrived Pirates coach Jose Riveiro.

He has only made one appearance in 13 matches that have been played so far in the South African top flight league.

He featured as a second half substitute, replacing Zakhele Lepasa in the 67th minute when Pirates played to a goalless draw against 10 men Richards Bay at home at the Orlando Stadium early last month (October).

According to a South African publication, The Citizen, the 28-year-old could be shipped out before the end of the campaign that is in the January transfer window.

A source that spoke to the publication said: “I think it’s safe to say his time with the club has come to an end. It doesn’t seem like anything is going to change because he doesn’t even make match-day squad.

“Things are not going so well for him (Dzvukamanja) and he has started seeing that now because a lot of things you see at training.

“He is no longer being seen as an important player. He is one of those players who seem like they just make up numbers in the squad and are just helping regular guys to train.”