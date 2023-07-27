Roar Entertainment: American rapper DaBaby in debut tour of Zimbabwe

Award winning American rapper Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, affectionately known by his moniker, DaBaby, is slated for his debut performance in Zimbabwe on the 23rd of September this year.

Roar Entertainment, a global media and entertainment company behind the multi-Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby’s local debut show, announced the gig will be held at Old Hararians with local afro pop sensation Jah Prayzah as the main supporting act.

Dubbed “The Talk Chart DaBaby Concert” the show is set to attract staunch Hip Hop fanatics from across the country.

In an interview, Roar Entertainment spokesperson, Ms Shally said the concert is powered by Talk Chart Communications & Finance, Skystar Global, prominent gold dealer Scott Sakupwanya, and businessman Mike Chimombe.

DaBaby rose to stardom in 2019 with his debut hit album, Baby On Baby, which featured on the US Billboard Hot 100 charts.

In a viral interview an ecstatic DaBaby appears expressing his excitement and enthusiasm to perform his debut gig in the country.

“September 23rd, Zimbabwe I will be there. From Mabvuku to Borrowdale make sure you get your tickets.

“DaBaby concert is not to miss. I might come early and spend a couple of days there. I can’t wait to see you Zimbabwe,” he said.

Posting on her social media platforms, Ms Shally said: “NOT TO MISS🚨🚨Roar Entertainment presents The Talk Chart DaBaby Concert @talkchartofficial, powered by @skystarglobal, @scott_kupa @roarentertainmentafrica @msshallyofficial @mike.chimombe #ROAREntertainment”.