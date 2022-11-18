Rick Ross escapes accident by a whisker in Harare after tyre burst

American rapper Rick Ross suffered a setback soon after touching down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport as his courtesy vehicle, a Mercedes Benz Maybach reportedly provided by Wicknell Chivayo, had a tyre burst a few seconds after he left Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare.

According to reports, Rick Ross was unshaken by the setback and instead he remained calm and hyped up for the concert.

The Aston Martin hitmaker is set to stage what he called “the biggest performance” tonight at the Harare International Conference Centre.

The American rapper had since warned Zimbabweans to brace up for the concert.

“Zimbabwe are you ready?” he asked.

Rick Ross will headline the concert that will see some of the best acts in the region performing.

Also on the line-up is South Africa’s chart topper Nasty C who will lead a coterie of young Zimbabwean rappers as curtain raisers for Rick Ross.

Others on the bill are DJs Rimo, MadeHerBalieve, King Her, MC Cut and MC Tatts among others.

Zimbabwe Hip Hop artists Takura and Holy Ten are also supporting acts to open for US rapper at his debut Zimbabwe concert at Harare International Conference Center.