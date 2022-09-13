Hip Hop artist Takura set to feature at Rick Ross concert in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean Hip Hop artist, Takura Bernard Shonhai, known by his stage name Takura, is set to perform at American rapper Rick Ross’s concert this coming November in Harare.

The ‘Zvemoyo’ chanter will share stage with Holy Ten, born Mukudzei Chitsama at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on Friday the 18th of November 2022.

ROAR Entertainment, the company behind Rick Ross’s local show, spokesperson and veteran entertainment consultant Ms Shally confirmed that the two local musicians will be the opening acts.

As of Friday last week, 50% of General Tickets had been sold. VIP Tickets stood at 43%, VVIP Premium Tables had been sold out. 80% of the VVIP Gold Tables had also been sold and VVIP Silver Row stood at 60%.

Ms Shally recently told Nehanda Radio that the tickets were fast selling out with international clients also coming on board.

“Right now we are getting a lot of sales. I have no doubts we are going to be sold out pretty soon. For me, this is quite exciting to see such behavior in the Zimbabwean people, where people buy tickets in advance,” she said.

“What’s exciting about this event is, it is regional. We have people from Zambia, South Africa, Namibia among other countries who are also buying the tickets. This is not just a Zimbabwean event. It is like a Southern Africa event which is quite exciting and people are buying in advance.”