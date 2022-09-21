SA rapper Nasty C to perform at Rick Ross concert in Harare

South African rapper Nasty C will join local artists Holy Ten and Takura as supporting acts at the Rick Ross concert set for November 18, 2022 in Harare.

Veteran entertainment consultant Ms Shally, spokesperson of the ROAR Entertainment Africa, the company behind Rick Ross’s local show, confirmed the development.

“Nasty C will share the same stage with Rick Ross on the 18th of November alongside Holy Ten and Takura,” she said.

The South African musician has become a household name in the region thanks to hits such as Jiggy Jigga, Strings and Bling and Particula.

He has already shared the stage with stars King98, Nigerian star Davido, ExQ, Nadia Nakai, Tammy Moyo, Shashl, Union 5 and DJ Silence Dosh among others.

He will be privileged again to share the stage with the American rapper next month at Harare International Conference Centre on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Recently, Hip Hop fans launched a petition to bar Zimbabwe’s celebrated Zimbabwean artists Winky D and Jah Prazyah from performing as curtain-raisers at the upcoming show citing the two were not Hip Hop artists.

Ms Shally has since said they were going to consider the people’s concerns adding that they would not choose usual curtain-raisers.

“We haven’t really picked up yet on opening acts, it’s something we are still applying our head around. But one thing I can say to you is that we are going to pick artists that Zimbabwe hasn’t used to open for big acts.

“We have heard people’s concerns and we are promising to put on different artists on this show,” she said.