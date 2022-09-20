Ex-Harare City player Silas Songani extends Iceland deal to 2024

Veteran speedy forward Silas Songani has extended his stay in Iceland after putting pen to paper to sign a new two-year-deal with his club IF Vestri who play in the top flight league.

The ex-Harare City and FC Platinum player confirmed the new development to Nehanda Radio on Tuesday.

“I signed a new two year deal with Vestri who are my club and I’m delighted to extend my stay here (Iceland),” said Songani.

The recent deal which will now end in 2024 comes at a time his initial contract with Vestri was left with six months to expire.

Reacting to the new deal, a well travelled Songani said: “The contract extension shows I’m doing the right thing for the club. It shows I’m impressing.

“Zvikuratidza kuti basa tirikubata hedu nekuti apana munhu anopiwa new deal iye asiri kutamba zviribho hazviite.”

The 33-year-old centre forward added: “I’m also doing this for some of the talented youngsters who are playing in Zimbabwe like Panashe Mutimbanyoka and Oscar Bhebhe because the more I impress the more I create avenues for the upcoming players to make it to Europe.”

Songani has scored more than three goals in the Icelandic Premier League this season.

He has also provided many assists in as many games he has featured in.

In July, he bagged a brace in Vestri’s 3-1 win over Grotta and that week he was also named in the league’s team of the week.

In the same month (July), he was also suspended for three games after receiving a straight red card.