Warriors star Teenage Hadebe receives Bale and Chiellini MLS shirts

United States-based Warriors star Teenage Hadebe has received shirts from legendary players Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini, who are now playing for Major Soccer League (MLS) side Los Angeles FC.

The gangly defender who turned 27 at the weekend posted the duo’s shirts on his official Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon.

However, he didn’t confirm he was gifted the shirts by Bale and Chiellini, a five time champions league winner as well as a two time World Cup winner respectively.

But given his surprise Instagram post in 2020 where he shared a video donned in the former Manchester United’s star Paul Pogba’s shirt, Hadebe might have added Bale and Chiellini’s Los Angles shirts in his collective.

Bale and Chiellini, once considered as one of the best players in the world during their prime time, are currently plying their trade in the United States after both joined Los Angels in the summer.

Meanwhile, Hadebe received Pogba’s shirt when he was still with the Turkey Super Lig side Yeni Malatayspor two years ago.

Again the player didn’t officially confirm though he paid tribute to the French midfielder.

The Makokoba born footie tagged Pogba on his Instagram post where he also went on to share his appreciation message.

“My favourite. Thank you my favourite Paul Labile Pogba,” he posted in 2020 paying tribute to Pogba.

He further added his appreciation post which read: “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them — Appreciation Post — @paulpogba Thank You.”