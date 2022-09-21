Brendan Rodgers urged to try Warriors prospect Maswanhise in Leicester City first team

Struggling English Premier League (EPL) side Leicester City’s manager Brendan Rodgers has been urged to play Warriors prospect Tawanda Maswanhise (19) in the first team.

Rodger’s who this season is yet to register a victory with the Foxes was urged to throw Maswanhise into the deep end so as to try a new winger after the team acquired one summer signing.

The former Liverpool gaffer was urged by a Leicester City fan Joey LeMaster who describes himself as the “contributor for fans side” on his Twitter handle.

According to an opinionated article written by LeMaster two weeks ago, Maswanhise who is currently playing for the Young Foxes deserves to play in the senior team.

LeMaster’s words of encouragement to Rodgers come after Leicester ‘s awful start to the 2022/23 season.

The 2015 English Premier League championship winners have no victory this campaign.

They have suffered six defeats and one draw in seven matches played.

“The whole team is in a bad spot but there is a glimmer of hope for LCFC, Tawanda Maswanhise,” wrote LeMaster.

“Tawanda Maswanhise is a 19-year-old winger who is currently playing for Leicester’s U-21 team.

“The youth academy normally doesn’t get talked about a lot, especially with the drama surrounding the team this summer.

“However, Masawanhise is creating that chatter. Maswanhise has scored in six consecutive appearances.

“This gives him a total of six goals in six appearances this season.”

He added: “The eyes have been on Masawanhise since last season. In 26 appearances in the Premier League 2, Division one, he scored ten goals and assisted one as well.

“With the youngster playing in such good form, the fans are starting to wonder if we can see him in the first team this season.

“Straight forward, the Foxes not giving the young professional a chance would be a massive mistake for so many reasons.

“Firstly, the team is so depleted at the winger position. Harvey Barnes is a fantastic option out at the wing. However, his inconsistency with injuries has left Leicester in some awkward positions.

“If Barnes were to go down this season, East Midland’s team would be left with Ayoze Perez and Marc Albrighton on the wing. Maswanhise deserves the chance to play before either of them.

“Plus, as stated earlier, Leicester is dead last in the Premier League. The team is looking for something new to light up the sparks and get the season running.

“Is Albrighton going to be the man to give us that spark? Or would a youngster balling out from our youth setup give us that spark? We’ve seen countless times, a lot more recently, of teenagers coming into the Premier League and making an instant impact. If given the chance, Maswanhise can turn around our season.”

Maswanhise has scored six goals in six games this season for the Young Foxes in the Division 2 campaign.

His stellar performances and his goal scoring prowess saw him being shortlisted for the August Player of the Month award.