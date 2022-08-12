Nqobizitha Masuku’s dream to ply his trade in U.A.E falls through

Bulawayo giants Highlanders’ vice captain Nqobizitha Masuku’s dream to ply his trade in the United Arab of Emirates (U.A.E) seems to have fallen through.

According to the state owned Chronicle newspaper, Masuku who was invited for a three weeks trial stint by the U.A.E second tier outfit Al Ramms in July is set to return home after failing to make the grade in Western Asia.

“Highlanders midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku is heading back home after his intended move to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) fell through.

“Sources said all looked set for Masuku to complete his move having received “positive reviews” during the trial stint, before receiving bad news on the eve of the start of the team’s preseason,” wrote the Chronicle in an article published on Wednesday.

Masuku left the country on Friday 22 July heading to the U.A.E for the 21 days trial stint where he reportedly played three assessment matches.

His absence saw him miss Bosso’s two Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches against Bulawayo City and Tenax.

Meanwhile, apart from Masuku Dynamos’ winger Bill Antonio also left the country in July for a month long trial period.

The Prince Edward Academy product was invited by the Belgian top flight side KV Mechelen.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder is at the moment in Belgium where he is still undergoing assessment with the hope of playing in Europe given he impresses.