Bosso captains ready to face DeMbare

Highlanders FC captains Ariel Sibanda and Nqobizitha Masuku have said they are geared to play rivals Dynamos FC in the Presidential Independence Cup final slated for Monday in Bulawayo.

Also famously known as the ‘Battle of Zimbabwe’ by many football followers in the country, the match will be played at the iconic Barbourfields Stadium.

The match will see an unusual kickoff time which is 2:26pm, Highlanders CEO Ronald Moyo revealed on Thursday.

Moyo confirmed the kickoff time during Bosso’s pre-match media briefing held at the club offices in Bulawayo.

Also present at the briefing was Bosso head coach Mandla Mpofu, the team’s captains Sibanda and Masuku as well as the gangly defender Peter Muduhwa.

Speaking during the press conference Sibanda and Masuku said they are angling for a victory against the Harare giants.

In concurrence the pair highlighted that they will try to capitalise on the home advantage since Barbourfields stadium is their fortress home ground in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign.

“I think it’s going to be a difficult game but we know what is at stake whenever we play Dynamos,” the Bosso captain said.

“We have to make it a point we make our community very happy, we all know Bulawayo’s atmosphere when Highlanders win at BF.

“What we want is a positive result on Monday, we want the trophy to stay in Bulawayo,” Sibanda added.

Weighing in on Sibanda’s remarks was his deputy captain Masuku who said: “Like the captain said we want a positive result, there are no two ways we have to win the game against rivals Dynamos.

“We all know that it’s a derby match so we will fight to win it even though there are also preparing for us from their end, us we want a victory.”

It’s the third successive time that the country’s two traditional and most supported clubs face off each other in this invitational tournament organised by the government as part of the 42nd independence commemorations.

In 2021, DeMbare won the derby match and were crowned the champions, walking away with US$20 000 while runners up Bosso were given US$15 000.

However, Bosso previously won the cup in 2018 before the invitational tournament was shelved twice in 2019 and 2020 respectively due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Nehanda Radio