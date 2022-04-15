Axed Kaitano Tembo disappointed after SuperSport United sacking

Recently sacked Zimbabwean international gaffer Kaitano Tembo has expressed his disappointment after he was shown the exit door by his former paymasters SuperSport United early this week.

According to South African publication TimesLive, Tembo who parted ways with SuperSport on Tuesday after producing a streak of poor results is upset with the decision although he said he has no hard feelings with anyone at the club.

Tembo’s sacking came at a time he had spent 23 years with Matsatsantsa, serving as a player since 1999 then later switched to the coaching role after hanging up his boots.

But before he became the head coach in 2018 when he replaced Eric Tinkler whom he had previously deputised, Tembo also took charge of Matsatsantsa’s developmental side.

With Matsatsantsa’s senior team, Tembo reached two MTN8 Cup Finals, won his maiden trophy against Highlands Park in 2019.

He took charge of a total of 135 games for the Pretoria based side, winning 55, losing 42 and drew 38 games.

Meanwhile, his interview with TimesLIVE was his first after his sacking.

He said: “Obviously having been at the club for this long, it was a disappointment especially leaving the project that we started where we were using a lot of young players.

“I was very excited about the project because it was building for the future and it was for the long term.

“There are very good and exciting young players who we promoted and we gave them a lot of game time to help with their development.

“You can look at some of the games that we lost, we showed that there is quality in the team but when you use a lot of young players sometimes there is a lack of consistency.

“Sometimes there is a lack of leadership in certain areas but I was happy with what we had,” he said.

However, despite his disappointment, Tembo revealed he is not angry with anyone at the club.

Instead, he went on to appreciate everything the DSTV Premiership side did for him for more than two decades he had spent with them.

“As much as I am disappointed, when you look back over the years I can’t lose sight of the fact that the club looked after me very well.

“The club spent so much time on me, they have looked after me very well all these years and they have played a huge role in my life as a human being and career as a player and coach.

“I appreciate the role they played in my life and I leave a better person than I was when I arrived more than 20 years ago. There are no hard feelings towards anyone at the club.” Nehanda Radio