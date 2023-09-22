Zimbabwean Terrence Dzvukamanja’s solitary strike sinks Kaizer Chiefs

Zimbabwe international lanky forward Terrence Dzvukamanja’s solitary strike was the difference when SuperSport United defeated Kaizer Chiefs in a DStv Premiership match played on Wednesday.

Dzvukamanja found the back of the net in the second minute following his thunderbolt half volley that left Chiefs’ goalkeeper Itumelang Khune rooted to the spot.

The goal came after the gifted attacker connected well, with his left foot, a Bradley Grobler’s cross from left side.

It was Dzvukamanja’s second goal of the season after opening his account for SuperSport in August, scoring on his debut when the Pretoria-based side handed Richards Bay a 2-0 defeat.

The former Ngezi Platinum Stars and Bidvest Wits forward joined SuperSport in July as a free agent after snubbing the Soweto giants, Orlando Pirates.

Upon his arrival at the club, the 29-year-old who reunited with his former coach Gavin Hunt, outlined that he wants to win silverware with Matsatsantsa.

“As a player, I can’t lie. I want to achieve (win) the medals. That’s the first thing,” he told South African media.

“So, my target for now is to get the MTN8, the league also. Don’t forget that we are playing in the CAF Confederations Cup and we have to compete and get it (win) also.

“As a player, I want to achieve a lot in the club. I want to score goals and obviously win trophies.”

Last season, Dzvukamanja helped Pirates win the MTN-8 Cup after netting the winner in their final against Sekhukhune United.

He also won the Nedbank Cup with the Soweto giants in the same (2022/23) season.