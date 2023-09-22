QPR sign Zimbabwean youngster Nathan Jeche after successful trial

English Football League (EFL) Championship side Queens Park Rangers (QPR) have signed Zimbabwean teenage striker Nathan Jeche after a successful trial stint.

Jeche penned a contract which is set to run until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The 18-year-old forward arrives at QPR from non-league side Maidstone United.

“QPR Development Squad have signed Nathan Jeche following successful trials with the club,” wrote the club.

“He (Jeche) arrives until the end of the 2023/24 campaign following time with non-league Maidstone United.”

Jeche took to his X account to express his delight following completion of the Rangers’ move.

The United Kingdom born striker whose QPR move is his first professional contract, was assessed by the club since April.

Writing on X, Jeche said: “Extremely happy to finally announce I have signed my first professional contract for QPR, I give all praise to God.

“I’d also like to give a massive thank you to the staff, coaches, fans and my teammates at Maidstone United and Maidstone Academy for my development.”

At Maidstone United, Jeche impressed for the club’s academy under-18s and under-23s resulting in invitation to train with the first team during pre-season.

He “subsequently signed National League forms in September” after impressing first team coaches.

Jeche who played a massive part in the club’s FA Youth Cup run this season, which culminated in a second round match away to Colchester United, once spent a month on loan at Fleet Town.