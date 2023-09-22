Sizakuthola’s Xolani Khumalo to keep his job despite murder allegations

South African television channel Moja Love has said it will wait for the courts to decide the fate of its Sizakuthola presenter, Xolani Khumalo, who is facing a murder charge after the death of one of the show’s subjects who allegedly passed away while under interrogation by the show’s crew.

Khumalo turned himself in at the Katlehong North police station this week in connection with the murder of suspected drug dealer Robert “Kicks” Varrie.

He was granted R10 000 bail while the matter was postponed until 19 October.

Nonzwakazi Cekete, Head of Communications at Moja Love TV Channels, told The Citizen that it was not up to them to determine the fate of Khumalo, hence he would be keeping his current role.

“The matter is subjudice and will await the outcome of the court,” Cekete said.

Following Varrie’s death in July, Moja Love had said Khumalo had followed legally accepted protocol during the interrogation.

“Based on information currently at our disposal, we are advised that following a community tip-off, the crew on 19 July 2023 attended a drug bust in Katlehong and did so in conjunction with community law enforcement groups, as is customary,

Varrie, was reportedly accosted by the show’s crew, apparently acting on a tip-off, and allegedly tortured to reveal more drugs in his Katlehong house.

He ended up dead at Thelle Mogoerane regional hospital in Vosloorus and police have been investigating a case of murder in connection with the incident.